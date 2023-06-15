Death of Dhumal's brother mourned

Shimla, June 14
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has mourned the demise of Roop Singh Dhumal, elder brother of former Chief Minister PK Dhumal.
Roop Singh passed away last night after a prolonged illness and was cremated at Jalandhar. Sukhu said his contribution to the promotion of small scale industries was commendable.
BJP president JP Nadda, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and former CM Jai Ram Thakur also condoled Roop Singh’s death. He was the national vice-president of the Laghu Udyog Bharati.
