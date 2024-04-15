Death of Drug accused : Three held for demanding Rs 2.5 lakh ransom

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 14

The police have solved the case of ransom demand in the drug accused death case in which the deceased, Rishi Raj, had allegedly died in police custody. He had been arrested for possession of heroin on April 2. The police arrested three accused in the ransom call case on Saturday.

Alleging foul play, Rishi Raj’s father, Balbir Singh had complained to the police that on April 2, a ransom of Rs 2.5 lakh was demanded to get his son released from the police. The police made a thorough investigation and it was found that a total of three persons were involved in making the ransom call, one of whom was a local resident of Mandi and two were from Punjab.

Mandi ASP, Sagar Chander said, “It has been found that on the night of April 2, all three of them went to the complainant’s house at Gutkar in a car. One of them gave a phone number to the father of the deceased accused and asked him to talk on that number. When he called, the person demanded a ransom of Rs 2.5 lakh from him to release his son. However, the ransom money was not delivered.”

“The complainant revealed that the vehicle in which the accused came had a Haryana registration number but he could not note down the complete number. On investigation, the police searched the CCTV footage from many places and finally traced the vehicle, located the two persons in Punjab, arrested them and brought them to Mandi. The third local person had already been traced by the police and included in the investigation,” the ASP said.

“An FIR has been registered against the three accused under IPC sections 385 r/w 383 and 120 B for conspiring and trying to extort ransom. A detailed investigation will be done looking into all aspects of the case,” he added. The ASP said a magisterial inquiry is already underway in the death case of drug accused Rishi Raj.

The police had arrested Rishi Raj and Rahul Kumar for the possession of heroin on April 2. Talking to the media, the police had said that both the accused had tried to flee from police custody. Rishi Raj, a native of Gutkar village in Mandi district, had died after jumping from a 40-foot high cliff into the Suketi river to escape from the police.

