Debate on outsourced staff not allowed in Himachal Vidhan Sabha, BJP walks out

Budget Session

Will take policy decision on the issue, says Mukesh Agnihotri

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP MLAs comes out of the Assembly. Photo: Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 4

Pandemonium prevailed in the Vidhan Sabha today as Speaker Kuldeep Pathania disallowed the BJP’s demand for a debate on the issue of dismissal of outsourced employees from service. Upset at the Speaker’s decision, the BJP staged a walkout from the House.

Don’t violate House rules: Speaker to ex-CM

I have noticed that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur turned his back towards the chair of the Speaker, which is against the House rules. I am not taking punitive action but I am cautioning him not to violate the House norms. — Kuldeep Pathania, Speaker

As soon as the House assembled, the Speaker said that he had received a notice under Rule 67 from some BJP legislators, seeking a debate on the issue of dismissal of outsourced employees from service. “The issue has been addressed through many questions taken up in the past. Questions on the issue are also listed for the next two days. So, I feel there is no need for a separate debate,” he added.

The BJP members upset over the Speaker’s ruling raised slogans, which was countered by treasury benches. Pathania ordered the start of the Question Hour amid commotion. The BJP members then trouped into the well of the House and sat on the floor while raising slogans. Later, they walked out of the House.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed the House that the government would take a policy decision on outsourced employees and so far no directions had been issued for their dismissal from service. “The government will take a policy decision based on the recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee constituted to look into the issue of employment generation,” he said.

Agnihotri said that a probe would be conducted into alleged irregularities committed by Shimla Clean Ways, an outsourcing agency, which tried to behave like an employment agency. “The agency has been paid Rs 40 crore and there are serious allegations against it with regard to appointments, deduction of provident fund and other issues,” he added.

He said that this only reflected the frustration of the BJP about losing power, as it used to claim that it would rule for 25 years. “Rather than devoting time on reflecting on the reasons for its defeat, the BJP is behaving in the most irresponsible manner, he added.

Agnihotri said, “I want to ask Jai Ramji what he had done for outsourced employees during five years when he was Chief Minister. Today, he wants us to act within 100 days of taking power while his government had constituted a sub-committee only in the last year of its term.” He claimed that the BJP could neither run the government effectively nor was it able to perform the role of a responsible Opposition.

