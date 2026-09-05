Debris-choked khud turns into flood threat in Nalagarh

An artificial lake has formed at Chikni khud in Nalagarh subdivision after the natural course of water was obstructed by mounds of debris that fell into the stream following the collapse of a road above it.

The debris, which has piled up along nearly a 1 km stretch of the khud, has obstructed the flow of water, posing a threat to a nearby house as well as villagers living downstream.

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Nalagarh SDM Narinder Ahluwalia, along with the Public Works Department Executive Engineer and revenue officials, rushed to the site to take stock of the situation.

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In a bid to facilitate the smooth egress of water, poclain and earthmoving machines have been pressed into service to remove the accumulated debris, the SDM said.

An effort is being made to create a passage for the overflowing water, which could substantially reduce the threat looming over the area as water begins to percolate through the debris forming the lake. An emergency security alert has been sounded by the SDM, advising residents living downstream to shift to safer locations. A family living close to the affected site has also been relocated to safer accommodation.

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A critical situation has emerged in the area, as the lake could burst at any time due to the weight and volume of debris accumulated at the site, threatening downstream villages with flashfloods.

Residents have been advised not to venture near the site and to immediately inform the administration if they notice any abrupt rise in the water level.

During the previous monsoon as well, a large portion of the hill had submerged into the river, disrupting the flow of water and damaging the road. The situation this year is equally worrisome.

Nalagarh-Ramsheher road blocked

Land subsidence over a 3-km to 4-km stretch at Kumarhatti has rendered the Nalagarh-Ramsheher road unfit for vehicular traffic since the early hours of Friday.

Gaping cracks and crevices have developed along the road and are widening with each passing hour.