Debris dumped along road

Some people are dumping debris from construction sites along the Dharampur-Sanawar road. This may adversely affect the ecology of the area. The administration should take appropriate action against such people to curb the practice. —Sushil, Kasauli

Frequent landslides raise concern

even before the onset of the monsoon, a number of landslides have occurred in Shimla district. The situation is likely to get worse with subsequent rainfall in the coming days. In view of public safety, the government should take immediate steps to prevent landslides in the region. —Komal Sharma, Shimla

Erratic water supply in Shimla ward

some areas of Majaith ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation are not receiving regular water supply. The IPH Department should look into the matter and ensure that all households receive regular water supply. —Rajni, Majaith, Shimla

