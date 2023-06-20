Debris dumped along road

Some people are dumping debris from construction sites along the Dharampur-Sanawar road. This may adversely affect the ecology of the area. The administration should take appropriate action against such people to curb the practice. —Sushil, Kasauli
Frequent landslides raise concern
even before the onset of the monsoon, a number of landslides have occurred in Shimla district. The situation is likely to get worse with subsequent rainfall in the coming days. In view of public safety, the government should take immediate steps to prevent landslides in the region. —Komal Sharma, Shimla
Erratic water supply in Shimla ward
some areas of Majaith ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation are not receiving regular water supply. The IPH Department should look into the matter and ensure that all households receive regular water supply. —Rajni, Majaith, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
