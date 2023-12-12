Debris dumped along road in Solan

Debris is being openly dumped along the Dharampur-Kumarhatti highway in broad daylight. This is being done despite the fact that there are identified authorised sites for the purpose. Such callous acts cause disasters during rains. Ravish, Solan

Road yet to be restored

The Aani-Bashta road has not been restored for buses since it was damaged during the monsoon rains. As a result, residents of several villages are without a bus services. The road should be restored quickly so that people do not face any more inconvenience. Ravinder, Aani

Challan overcrowded buses

Travelling in overcrowded mini buses plying on local routes in the city is a risky affair. The traffic police deployed at different junctions of the city must issue challans to such buses so that the illegal practice can be discouraged. Ritika Sharma, New Shimla

