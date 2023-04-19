Debris dumped in forest area

Debris can be seen dumped in forest area near Shankli nullah, which flows below the Ruldu Bhatta ward in Shimla city. The debris dumped along the road often falls into the nullah flowing below and chokes its water flow. The department concerned should take strict action against the offenders to stop dumping in the forest area. Anjana, Shimla

Bus service sought from Kupvi to Shimla

In the absence of a direct HRTC bus from Kupvi to Shimla, commuters are facing inconvenience as they have to change buses on the way to reach Shimla. The corporation should start a direct bus service from Kupvi to Shimla to provide relief to the locals. Rajinder, Kupvi

Shimla MC candidates arrive without masks

Candidates are coming with a large number of supporters to file their nomination papers for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) elections at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The little space outside the office is packed to capacity. Yet, only a few people in the crowd can be seen wearing masks. Individuals who are hoping to become public representatives should act more responsibly and set a good example by following Covid guidelines. Rekha, Shimla

