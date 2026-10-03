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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Debris fall kills machine operator near Parwanoo

Debris fall kills machine operator near Parwanoo

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The incident occurred while repair work on a bridge was underway.
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A machine operator was killed after mounds of muck fell on his machine from above at a construction site at Kamli on the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred while repair work on a bridge was underway. The operator, who was working below the bridge, was caught unaware when debris suddenly fell and buried him along with the machine.

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The deceased was identified as Manoj, a resident of Sirmaur. The bridge repair work was being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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A team of firefighters rushed to the site to rescue the operator. Attempts were also made to contact him on his mobile phone, but there was no response.

Solan SP Sai Dattatreya Varma confirmed that a machine operator had died after being buried under debris at the construction site near Parwanoo.

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