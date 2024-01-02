Debris falling on highway

Debris and boulders continue to fall on the highway near Kumarhatti as the slopes have not been cleared. This puts vehicles passing by at risk of accidents and remedial steps. Nikhil, Solan

Help apple growers deal with dry spell

The continuing dry spell has left apple growers worried. They have stopped several farm practices in view of the dry spell. The Horticulture Department should instruct its officers to advise the growers on how to deal with the situation. Pawan, Theog

Need for more elevators

in view of theincreasing inflow of tourists to the capital city, the government must introduce another lift near Cart Road so that the locals and tourists don’t have to wait in queues for long periods of time. Akshita Rana, Shimla

