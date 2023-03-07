Debris on excavated slope along Dharampur road poses risk

debris has been lying on the excavated slope along a road in Dharampur for several years. It is a cause of concern for commuters using the road below as it may cause a mishap. The departments concerned should get the debris removed as soon as possible. Rani, Dharampur
Unmetalled road irks pilgrims in Palampur
The 300-m stretch of dilapidated road along the Jai Jakh Baba Behru Temple in Palampur poses a serious threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. Many pilgrims visit this temple every day. The government should get this road metalled ahead of the annual function, which will be held here next month. Satish, Panchrukhi
Rash driving by Pvt bus drivers in Shimla
Operators of private buses in Shimla often drive faster than the prescribed speed limits. They are not just endangering their own lives, but also that of the passengers. The traffic police need to keep a strict vigil on such offenders to curb speeding in the hill city. Rahul, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night