Debris on excavated slope along Dharampur road poses risk

debris has been lying on the excavated slope along a road in Dharampur for several years. It is a cause of concern for commuters using the road below as it may cause a mishap. The departments concerned should get the debris removed as soon as possible. Rani, Dharampur

Unmetalled road irks pilgrims in Palampur

The 300-m stretch of dilapidated road along the Jai Jakh Baba Behru Temple in Palampur poses a serious threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. Many pilgrims visit this temple every day. The government should get this road metalled ahead of the annual function, which will be held here next month. Satish, Panchrukhi

Rash driving by Pvt bus drivers in Shimla

Operators of private buses in Shimla often drive faster than the prescribed speed limits. They are not just endangering their own lives, but also that of the passengers. The traffic police need to keep a strict vigil on such offenders to curb speeding in the hill city. Rahul, Shimla

What our readers say

