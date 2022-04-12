Deceased HRTC driver's wife given job

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 11

The state government today appointed Chinta Devi, wife of deceased HRTC bus driver Nand Kishor, in Mandi district as a Class IV employee in the HRTC, as per her qualification. Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director of HRTC, visited her house at Dhandal village in Mandi to hand over the appointment letter to her. She has been posted at the nearby Kotli bus stand.

Sandeep Kumar said that it became possible to provide job to Chinta Devi in a short time because of the special policy of the HRTC. “On December 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the HRTC had formulated the Fatal Non-Fatal Policy. A provision has been made to provide employment to eligible members of the family within three months, mainly in case of death in a bus accident or 80 per cent disability due to the accident while on active duty,” he said.

He added, “There is no income limit in such cases. At the same time, there will be no waiting for the job vacancies. The policy covers all HRTC employees, including contractual and daily wage workers. Since HRTC employees work in accident-prone areas, the policy is very reassuring for them,” he added.

“The HRTC has given Rs 1.25 lakh as assistance to the family of deceased Nand Kishor. At the same time, the HRTC family, especially the drivers and conductors, has contributed Rs 55,000 to be given to his family. The Transport Minister has also given Rs 25,000 to the bereaved family. Besides, the district administration has also give financial assistance,” he said.