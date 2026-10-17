Decide pradhan poll plea within 10 weeks: Himachal HC to Chamba DC

The Himachal High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chamba to decide a petition filed against the election of the pradhan of Thakrimatti gram panchayat in the Salonni area of Chamba district within 10 weeks.

Justice Sandeep Sharma, in his order, directed the appellate authority to decide within 10 weeks the question of limitation for filing of an election petition raised after the prescribed period of limitation of 30 days.

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The petitioner pleaded that great prejudice had been caused to her as the appellate authority had failed to consider the question of limitation with regard to the filing of an election petition within 30 days. The petitioner had pleaded that she was declared elected as pradhan on May 26, 2026, on account of having secured 597 votes against 561 votes by her opponent.

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Her election was challenged before the SDM, Salooni, under the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. The SDM, based on the pleadings and evidence, allowed the election petition and the petitioner was unseated and her opponent was declared winner.

Being aggrieved and dissatisfied with the order of September 23, the petitioner filed an appeal before the Chamba Deputy Commissioner. She filed an application for staying the operation of the impunged order passed by the SDM. Though the appellate authority allowed the application, it did not permit the petitioner to continue as the panchayat pradhan and rather authorised the up-pradhan till the disposal of the appeal.

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The petitioner approached the Himachal Pradesh High Court to set aside the order and allow her to continue as the panchayat pradhan on the plea that the petition was not maintainable for the reason that it was filed after the prescribed period of limitation of 30 days had lapsed. She was declared elected on May 26 and the petition should have been filed on or before June 25, which was 30 days. However, the election petition was filed on July 8.