Decision on DA in 2 months: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the government would take a decision on granting dearness allowance (DA) to the employees in the next two-three months. The government would consider the employees’ demand for a five-day week, he added.

The Chief Minister gave these assurances while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Employees Organisation here.

While applauding the employees for their contribution to the development of the state, Sukhu sought their support in implementing several important schemes the government was going to launch in the coming years to strengthen the rural economy.

The Chief Minister said 16,000 families had been affected during the recent disaster and the government was making every possible effort to help them with its limited resources. “In the case of complete damage to kutcha and pucca houses, the state government has increased the financial assistance to Rs 7 lakh. Along with this, free electricity and water connections and Rs 280 per cement bag are being provided,” he added.

He said that nothing had been received in the name of a special package from the Central Government and now there was no hope of special package. “The state government has sent claims worth about Rs 10,000 crore to the Central Government as per rules and the state should get its due,” he said. The BJP should also help the government in getting it, he added.

