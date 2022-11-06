Decision on OPS at first Cabinet meeting: LoP

Our Correspondent

Una, November 5

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Congress would implement its manifesto in totality. He added that the Jai Ram Thakur government had failed to fulfil most of the poll promises.

Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons here, said the old pension scheme (OPS) would be revived in the first Cabinet meeting if the Congress forms government.

He said that the Congress manifesto, which had been titled Oath certificate, addressed all sections of society. He added that as soon as the Congress assumes power, this document would be considered as a policy document and the work on implementing it would begin in the right earnest.

He said that the financial liability for the OPS would be borne from the state’s resources and the Congress would not seek any Central assistance for it. He added that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had already made it clear to the employees that the OPS would not be revived at any cost while the BJP had termed its revival as impossible.

Agnihotri alleged that the five years tenure of the BJP government was known for politically patronising different types of mafias. He said that the mining, liquor, drug and forest mafias had been openly active in the state without fear.

He said that the writing on the wall was clear and the BJP was aware of it. The state BJP leadership was already on the back foot due to its non-performance. He added that this was the reason that the central BJP leadership had taken the charge of campaigning.