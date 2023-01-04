 Decision on OPS at first full Cabinet meeting, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu : The Tribune India

Deputy CM Agnihotri targets BJP over police paper leak case

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri along with local MLA Sudhir Sharma at the Abhar rally in Dharamsala on Tuesday. photo: Kamaljeet



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 3

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the decision to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) would be taken in the first full Cabinet meeting. A budgetary provision for the purpose had already been made, he added.

Sukhu, while addressing the Abhar rally of the Congress at Dharamsala, said that the bureaucrats, who earlier said that no budget had been allocated for the OPS, were now saying that it could be implemented.

“This shows the intent of the Congress government. A budgetary provision for giving Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the 18 to 60 years age group in the state has also been made. The decision to implement it will also be taken in the first full Cabinet meeting. The decision for providing one lakh jobs to the youth in the government and private sectors will also be announced in that meeting,” he added.

He said, “We have adopted a different governance model. I have decided to work for orphan children, single women, physically challenged and senior citizens. It is the first decision of my government and an Rs 100 crore fund will be created for the purpose. We shall support orphans in their upbringing and studies. No certificate of income will be required for extending help to them. We will help them even in pursuing higher studies aboard. As many as 6,000 orphans have been identified under the scheme. We have taken the decision in the interest of common people in the first 20 days.”

Sukhu said that the previous BJP government had opened 900 institutions, including 380 schools without posting any teacher there. Our government would first recruit staff then open institutions, he claimed.

He said, “I came to know that the paper of the staff selection board exam was being sold. A trap was laid and an employee was arrested while selling a copy of the paper for Rs 2.5 lakh. I was advised against suspending the staff selection board. However, my conscience didn’t allow it and I suspended it. An inquiry in the matter is going on. Let the inquiry report come and I promise that within 60 days, fair recruitment will be made.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while addressing the rally, said that though the Congress government was formed three weeks ago, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had not left his previous official residence, Oak Over.

He said, “The real double engine government has come in the state. Those who work for people have been elected and those who didn’t perform have been shown the door. The Congress government will not fall as the BJP is hoping,” he added.

Agnihotri alleged that the previous BJP government had sold jobs during its tenure. “Everyone knows what they did in the constable recruitment paper leak case. Now, only those with merit will be selected. Recruitment exam papers were sold during the BJP rule. The BJP is in the opposition and it should prepare for the new role,” he said.

Pratibha Singh, HPCC president, lauded local MLA Sudhir Sharma for remembering former Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who had given the maximum number of development projects to Kangra, including the Vidhan Sabha complex at Dharamsala. He had also started the practice of the winter sojourn of the government in lower areas, she added.

AICC secretaries Sudhir Sharma and RS Bali also addressed the rally. All 40 Congress MLAs attended the rally. All 10 MLAs from Kangra district assured the Chief Minister of support.

