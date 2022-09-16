ST status to Hattees: Decision taken with eye on poll, says Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today welcomed the grant of ST status to Hattees. She said that the Hattees would get the benefit of tribal status only after a constitutional amendment. “The BJP government has got ST status for the Hattees to get political mileage in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections,” she added.

Pratibha, in a statement issued here, said that the Central Government had fulfilled a long-pending demand of the people of Sirmaur. “My apprehension is that the decision should not end up being an election gimmick. The government must ensure that it is implemented before the Assembly elections,” she added.

She claimed that her husband and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had also raised the issue with successive Central governments.

