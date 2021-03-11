Decks cleared for bulk water supply scheme in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

The final hurdle in the way of starting work on the World Bank-funded bulk water supply scheme for Shimla has been cleared. “The Board of Directors of Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has approved the System Improvement Plan (SIP) submitted by the contractor. The contractor has been given a go-ahead to start and complete the work within the stipulated time,” said SJPNL MD Dharmender Gill.

“The plan comprises final designs of the scheme and payment schedules. The contractor will design, build, operate and maintain the project for 10 years after completion. The budget for the project, including 10 years of maintenance, has been fixed at Rs 391 crore,” Gill said.

The contractor will get 36 months to finish the project from the day the System Improvement Plan has been approved. The scheme envisages lifting 67 MLD water from Sutlej at Shakrori village near Sunni to the city through a network of 24-km-long pipes. Besides the laying of pipes, the other infrastructure required for the project includes water tanks at various places, a treatment plant, three pump houses, lab, office buildings, etc.

The SJPNL has already received the FCA clearance for the project. Over 12 hectares of government land, which has over 1,000 trees, will be diverted to the SJPNL for laying the water pipes. “The trees are yet to be cut. We will try and cut only 50 per cent of the trees we have received the sanction for,” said Gill. “Besides, the private land acquisition is also almost complete and payments are being made to the people concerned,” he added.

Apart from the Bulk Water Supply scheme, the other two parts of the Rs 1,813-crore project include the replacement of the distribution pipe network in the MC area and its upgrade to a 24x7 water supply system. Additionally, a sewerage network will be strengthened and extended to Mehli-Panthaghati, Totu and Mashobra. “The DPR for these two projects have been prepared and sent to the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation for vetting. Once it’s done, we will float the tenders for these works too,” said Gill.

