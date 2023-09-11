Declare rain fury a national disaster, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu urges PM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the rain disaster in the state as a national calamity and sought a special relief package.

Sukhu met the Prime Minister at the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday and apprised him of the severe damage caused to infrastructure and the loss of lives in the state due to heavy rain in July and August.

He informed the Prime Minister that over 400 people had lost their lives due to the calamity and over 13,000 houses had been damaged, leaving thousands of families homeless. “As a result of the disaster, the state has suffered a cumulative loss of over Rs 12,000 crore,” he told Modi.

Sukhu said that the state needed substantial assistance from the Union Government to rebuild infrastructure and chart a path towards recovery. He urged the Prime Minister to release a special relief package for Himachal Pradesh, as was provided to Gujarat after the Bhuj earthquake and to Uttarakhand after the Kedarnath tragedy.

Meanwhile, the total monetary loss suffered by the state due to the calamity is inching towards Rs 9,000 crore. On Sunday, the losses were estimated at Rs 8,677.79 crore. The Public Works Department has suffered the highest losses of Rs 8,677.79 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department Rs 2,118.97 crore and the HPSEBL Rs 1,740.16 crore.

#Narendra Modi #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu