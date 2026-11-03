Declining snowfall and erratic rainfall prompt Kullu farmers to move beyond apples

Reeling under the impact of climate change over the past few years, farmers in Himachal Pradesh have begun adapting by shifting to crops better suited to the changing environment. In Bajaura Gram Panchayat of Kullu district, farmers have moved from apples to pomegranate and now to persimmon. Over the years, Bajaura has had to deal with extreme heat, forest fires and flash floods. Rising temperatures, declining snowfall and erratic rainfall have affected traditional apple cultivation, pushing farmers towards pomegranate, persimmon and other climate-resilient crops.

Similarly, women’s groups in Thana Kashoga Gram Panchayat in Sirmaur district are reviving their baoris. Declining rainfall and rising temperatures over the last few years have reduced water availability and increased summer stress on springs and baoris.

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Over the past six years, the state has been increasingly exposed to climate-related hazards, including rising temperatures, extreme rainfall, floods, landslides and forest fires. According to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment 2025 by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), more than 2,000 persons lost their lives between 2020 and 2025, while the state suffered an estimated loss of Rs 21,097 crore.

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These findings are part of a new independent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), supported by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD). It was recently launched in Shimla by Duni Chand Rana, Managing Director of the Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) and HP Agro Industries Corporation Ltd.

Titled ‘How Can Himalayan Communities Anticipate Risks and Adapt to a Changing Climate? Evidence from 12 Gram Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh’, the study documents community-led adaptation through field visits and focus groups.

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The study surveyed 12 gram panchayats across Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmour districts and found that all of them are experiencing severe socio-economic impacts from a changing climate. However, many have taken strong initiatives to reduce disaster risk and adapt in the long term. The CEEW team used strategic foresight to take this further, brainstorming with communities on how they could anticipate risks and act before future disasters strike.

“In July 2025, more than 60 community representatives, officials and NGOs met in Shimla for another strategic foresight exercise. Strategic foresight brings together scientific evidence, local knowledge and the views of different stakeholders to explore plausible futures, then works back to the actions that can be taken today to achieve desirable ones. The exercise produced 25 anticipatory adaptation solutions across five sectors: actions that reduce harm before an impact is felt,” the study said.

It also found that farmers are changing what they grow. In Sandhu, Shimla, community members report that natural farming has spread to more than 20 families after proving profitable and more resilient to extreme climate events.

The study recommends strengthening Village Disaster Management Committees as local leaders for disaster risk reduction and management. It also suggests positioning Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) as institutional anchors for climate-resilient rural development. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), it adds, should institutionalise strategic foresight for disaster risk reduction by establishing a dedicated foresight cell.

Research and science institutions should use the latest technologies to strengthen climate risk assessments and improve disaster forecasts, while disaster management authorities should adopt forecast-based financing (FbF) models to fund anticipatory adaptation.

“To achieve a climate-resilient future, we must be able to anticipate risks and plan for multiple scenarios. Policymakers must leverage collective intelligence and varied perspectives, and draw from the lived experiences of the most vulnerable. Integration of strategic foresight into policies and plans can reduce climate risk in the long term,” the study suggested.