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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Decorated officer who devoted his post-retirement life to social service

Decorated officer who devoted his post-retirement life to social service

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Major Vijay Kumar receives Vir Chakra from S Radhakrishnan, the then President.
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In the annals of India’s military history, Major Vijay Kumar of 19th Battalion, Maratha Light Infantry, remains an enduring symbol of courage, resolve and selfless leadership.

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Born on December 15, 1938 in Ropar, Punjab, and settling at Gaulani village of Salooni in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh post-retirement, Major Vijay Kumar’s journey from a student at Government High School, Rohtak, to a decorated war hero is a great source of inspiration for today’s youth.

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Major Vijay Kumar receives Vir Chakra from S Radhakrishnan, the then President; (below) with wife Karuna Pandit. File

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Major Vijay Kumar with wife Karuna Pandit.

Major Vijay Kumar with wife Karuna Pandit.

Commissioned on December 19, 1960, Vijay Kumar quickly became an officer known for his grit and devotion to duty. His defining moment came during the India-Pakistan war in 1965, when Pakistani forces attempted to outflank Indian positions near Chathanwala in Jammu & Kashmir.

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On September 19, 1965, Major Vijay Kumar was commanding a company tasked with halting the enemy’s aggressive advance. As his troops launched their assault, they were met with intense enemy MMG fire. An unshaken Major Vijay Kumar moved fearlessly across the battlefield, urging his men forward. Even when he sustained severe injuries from a burst of enemy gunfire, Major Kumar refused to retreat. With extraordinary determination, he dragged himself ahead, continued to lead and inspire his soldiers until the mission was accomplished.

Unmatched bravery

His unmatched bravery and steadfastness became the catalyst for the company’s victory in the critical engagement. For his heroic actions, unwavering leadership and supreme devotion to duty, Major Vijay Kumar was awarded Vir Chakra, one of India’s highest gallantry awards.

Major Vijay Kumar’s valour remains etched in the nation’s memory — a timeless reminder of the indomitable spirit of India’s soldiers who lead from the front, no matter the cost.

Decorated with one of the highest gallantry awards by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the then President of India, Major Vijay Kumar remained hospitalised for around three years. After recovering from injuries he suffered in the battlefield, Major Vijay Kumar chose a different path — a mission to serve humanity.

In 1967, he moved to the remote region of Salooni in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, an area then lacking basic infrastructure such as roads, transport and electricity. Determined to improve the lot of locals, he planted an orchard and provided employment to villagers. He introduced daily wages for workers — a concept previously unknown in the region.

Karuna Pandit, whom Major Vijay Kumar married in 1973, recalled the hardships of those early days. Communication was scarce, with a ‘harkara’ (postman) delivering letters only once a month, often travelling on horseback.

Messages were sometimes relayed through loud voices echoing across hills. Karuna told The Tribune that Vijay Kumar was an avid reader who spent his post-retirement days reading books, becoming a walking encyclopaedia.

A man of vast knowledge and simple living, Vijay Kumar became a guiding force for the community. He passed away in 2016, leaving behind a legacy of service and transformation.

His wife Karuna Panditnow resides in Delhi, devoting her time and effort to soldiers disabled in the line of duty.

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