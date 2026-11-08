Decorative lights trigger fire in Palampur house

A fire broke out in a residential house in Ward No. 3, near the Palampur police station, on Friday night, causing extensive damage to household belongings and the building. The loss is estimated at around Rs 15 lakh.

The fire reportedly originated from electronic decorative lamps installed on a 3D PVC wall in the first-floor drawing room of the house of Dheeraj Khanna, son of Yashpal Singh. The flames quickly spread to the PVC ceiling panels and engulfed the drawing room and adjoining rooms.

According to the family, they were sitting in an adjacent room around 8.15 pm when they noticed smoke coming from the drawing room. By the time they entered, the room was filled with smoke and visibility was extremely poor. The fire had already spread across much of the first floor.

The family members were immediately evacuated and neighbours were alerted. The flames had engulfed the sofa, curtains, tables and other household articles before the fire brigade arrived.

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The Fire Department received information about the incident around 8.40 pm. A team led by Umesh Kumar, with three other firemen and a driver, rushed to the spot in a fire tender. After nearly an hour of effort, the firefighters brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading.

Fire Officer Sunder Kumar said the fire had caused damage of around Rs 15 lakh, but prompt action by the fire brigade had saved property worth more than Rs 50 lakh.

No loss of life or injury was reported. Personnel from the nearby police station and the police residential complex also reached the spot and assisted the fire brigade and residents in the rescue and firefighting. The incident has once again highlighted the fire risks associated with decorative electrical fittings, PVC wall coverings and false ceiling materials in residential buildings.