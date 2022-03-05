Dedicated to poorest of poor: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 4

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that he had presented an inclusive and development-oriented Budget, especially for the poorest of poor and the most vulnerable.

“No other Chief Minister has had to face a recession due to Covid pandemic, making my task very challenging,” he said after presenting the Budget. He added that he had tried to offer something to everyone despite severe financial constraints, and desisted from announcing major sops with an eye on Assembly elections.

Thakur said that unlike previous governments, his government was not making announcements with an eye on elections but had been serving the people from Day one. “It is a Budget dedicated to the poor and needy, with thrust on the social sector and schemes to give impetus to the farm sector,” he added.

“There has been an unprecedented expansion in social sector pensions and a major hike in salaries and honorarium has been announced for most categories,” he said. The emphasis had been laid on the construction of infrastructure projects to give boost to the tourism sector, which has immense employment potential.

“There has been buoyancy in tax revenue. We are expecting 15 per cent increase in tax revenue this year,” said Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance.

BJP president Suresh Kashyap said the Budget was aimed at welfare of all sections of society.