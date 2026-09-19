Deepfake scam: Himachal Police alert public as fraudsters turn to AI impersonation

Deepfake videos and audio calls have now became a major tool for scammers, who are targeting people by posing as their relatives or acquanitances, and duping them of their money.

As per an advisory issued by the Himachal Pradesh police, misuse of AI-based deepfake technology is emerging as a serious threat.

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Scammers are also using AI deepfake videos and audios to pose as celebrities, encouraging their targets to make investments in financial markets by promising exorbitant returns.

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Police mentioned that these videos and audios are very identical to the actual person, thus making it difficult for a common man to differentiate between what is original and fake.

Alerting people about this scam, police have advised to not fall prey to such calls and to always check with their knowns before transfer of funds.

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“People should not rely on videos and audios alone, and should always verify with the concerned person,” said police officials.

Police added that these scammers rely on the unawareness of the victim as they pressurise them by creating urgency to share sensitive details.

Advisory says to refrain from sharing one’s personal or financial details with anyone, as well as to not share any OTPs or PIN codes. People have been further advised to avoid clicking on unknown and suspicious links, as this could lead to financial losses and identity theft.

Police have also asked residents to immediately lodge a complaint in case they fall prey to a scam, by dialling the toll-free cybercrime helpline number 1930 to ensure immediate action.

Police added that reporting a cybercrime within the first three hours, also known as the ‘golden hour’ is imperative as it increases chances of immediate arrest and recovery of the lost amount.