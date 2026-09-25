Deepfake trap: AI-generated face, fake call, real money loss

Deepfake videos and audio calls have emerged as major tools for scammers in Himachal Pradesh to target people by posing as their relatives and duping them of money. According to an advisory issued by the Himachal Pradesh Police, the misuse of AI-based deepfake technology is emerging as a serious threat.

Scammers are creating fake video and audio messages impersonating relatives, senior officers or acquaintances to demand urgent money transfers. They are also using AI-generated deepfake videos and audio clips to pose as celebrities and persuade people to invest in financial markets by promising exorbitant returns. The police said the videos and audio messages were highly similar to those of the people being impersonated, making it difficult to distinguish between genuine and fake content.

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The police advised people not to believe such calls and always verify the caller’s identity with the person concerned before taking any steps to transfer funds. “People should not rely on videos and audio calls alone and should always verify with the person concerned,” a police official said. The police said scammers relied on victims’ fear and lack of awareness, creating a sense of urgency to pressure them into sharing sensitive information.

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People have also been advised never to share personal or financial details with anyone, including one-time passwords (OTPs) or personal identification numbers (PINs). They have been advised to avoid clicking on unknown or suspicious links, which could lead to financial losses and identity theft.

The police have appealed to people to immediately lodge a complaint if they fall victim to cybercrime by calling the toll-free cybercrime helpline on 1930 to enable prompt action.

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The police said complaints lodged within the first three hours — known as the “golden period” — significantly increased the chances of immediate action against the accused and recovery of lost money.