DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Defence chopper rescues Nahan man stranded in Roon river

Defence chopper rescues Nahan man stranded in Roon river

Villager ventures into Roon river to bring his cattle to safety, but gets caught in rising water level

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 10:51 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal contacted Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu over the phone, following which the chief secretary KK Pant coordinated with defence authorities for the rescue operation.
Advertisement

Hours after being stranded amid the raging Roon river in the Barma Papdi area of Nahan, a villager was rescued by a defence helicopter on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Home Guards were unable to reach him as the river continued to swell, with the water level rising up to the waist of Banarsi, the villager. Efforts to rescue him by local youth also proved futile.

Advertisement

However, Anshul, an employee of the Jal Shakti Department, exhibited extraordinary courage and managed to reach Banarasi amid the gushing current. He stayed with him and provided much-needed moral support as the two were stuck for hours.

Advertisement

BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal contacted Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu over the phone, following which the chief secretary KK Pant coordinated with defence authorities for the rescue operation.

A defence helicopter finally arrived around 8 pm and successfully rescued Banarasi. Anshul remained at the spot and was rescued later after the water level receded. Hundreds of villagers and administrative officers had gathered at the site and watched helplessly as the helicopter pulled up Banarasi. He had ventured into the river to bring his cattle to safety, but was caught unaware by the sudden rise in the water level and became stranded amid the rising current.

Advertisement

The administration has appealed to people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies during the monsoon, warning that sudden rises in water levels can put lives at risk.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts