Defence chopper rescues Nahan man stranded in Roon river

Hours after being stranded amid the raging Roon river in the Barma Papdi area of Nahan, a villager was rescued by a defence helicopter on Tuesday evening.

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Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Home Guards were unable to reach him as the river continued to swell, with the water level rising up to the waist of Banarsi, the villager. Efforts to rescue him by local youth also proved futile.

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However, Anshul, an employee of the Jal Shakti Department, exhibited extraordinary courage and managed to reach Banarasi amid the gushing current. He stayed with him and provided much-needed moral support as the two were stuck for hours.

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BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal contacted Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu over the phone, following which the chief secretary KK Pant coordinated with defence authorities for the rescue operation.

A defence helicopter finally arrived around 8 pm and successfully rescued Banarasi. Anshul remained at the spot and was rescued later after the water level receded. Hundreds of villagers and administrative officers had gathered at the site and watched helplessly as the helicopter pulled up Banarasi. He had ventured into the river to bring his cattle to safety, but was caught unaware by the sudden rise in the water level and became stranded amid the rising current.

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The administration has appealed to people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies during the monsoon, warning that sudden rises in water levels can put lives at risk.