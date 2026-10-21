Defence officials lack records of old grant buildings in HP cantonments

The defence authorities appear to have limited information about old grant buildings (OGBs) in Himachal Pradesh’s cantonment towns, with queries under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on their allotment, ownership and registration going unanswered.

Jutog in Shimla district is among six cantonment towns in the state where an exercise is underway to exclude civilian areas from the jurisdiction of the defence establishment.

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An RTI applicant, Anil Bakshi, sought details of people allotted OGBs, whether the allotments involved vacant land or built-up structures, the number of properties an individual could hold and whether any prescribed limit governed such allotments.

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However, defence officials reportedly declined to provide the information, stating that the records were unavailable or that the queries did not fall within the definition of information under Section 2(f) of the RTI Act.

The authorities also did not provide details of the last OGB allotment, the orders under which such properties were granted during the colonial era, the officials responsible for maintaining the records or the authority with which the buildings were registered.

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Old grant houses or bungalows were built on government-owned land within military cantonments under specific colonial-era occupancy conditions. Historical orders, including Governor General’s Order No. 179 of 1836 and GGO 700 of 1855, govern aspects of these arrangements.

Himachal Pradesh has six cantonment towns — Kasauli, Subathu and Dagshai in Solan district, Jutog in Shimla district, and Dalhousie and Bakloh in Chamba district. Many of the properties are large, historically significant buildings valued at crores of rupees.

Official data from the Cantonment Board, Kasauli, lists 87 bungalows in the cantonment area. In Subathu, a draft prepared for the ongoing exercise to separate civilian areas from defence land identifies 367 old grants across two pockets. Although the Centre initiated steps to resume old grant properties in various cantonments, progress has remained slow.

The absence of basic records raises questions about how lease charges are assessed, who occupies the properties and whether allotment conditions are being enforced. Cases of alleged illegal subletting have also surfaced in cantonments such as Pune, particularly where original occupants are no longer alive.

The lack of accessible records has added to concerns over the management and regulation of these valuable colonial-era properties.