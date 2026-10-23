Deferred dream: Stalled since 2007, Katasani stadium awaits its finish line

Nearly two decades after its foundation stone was laid, the indoor sports stadium at Katasani on the outskirts of Shimla may finally move towards completion, with the state government sanctioning Rs 6.5 crore for the remaining work. However, the project, which has seen around Rs 25 crore spent over the years, continues to raise questions over planning, delays and accountability.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said tenders would be floated shortly and the building was expected to be completed within the next four to five months. “I met CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu a few days ago in this regard. The budget has been sanctioned and the tenders will be floated shortly. We hope to complete the building in the next four to five months,” he said.

Advertisement

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh laid the foundation stone of the stadium in 2007. Since then, four governments have come and gone, but the project remains unfinished, with a dilapidated multi-storey structure standing at the site.

Advertisement

The project has undergone several changes in scope. Initially conceived as a cricket stadium, it was later redesigned to include a 400-metre athletics track and an indoor sports facility. The athletics track proposal was subsequently dropped after the Sports Department and the implementing agency, the PWD, found it unfeasible due to faulty planning. A proposed shooting range also failed to materialise.

The government is now considering engaging a professional sports agency to operate an academy at the facility. Singh said he had discussed the proposal with the Sports Minister, with plans for a multi-sports academy offering training in disciplines such as volleyball, boxing and kabaddi.

Advertisement

“We want the academy to be run professionally, with good coaches. There are hardly any quality sports facilities in and around Shimla. The Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the town is also not in good condition. We want to develop a quality facility close to Shimla where sports enthusiasts can go and play,” he said.

However, the latest funding announcement has done little to dispel scepticism among sports enthusiasts. Subodh Ramaul, a retired Deputy Director of the Sports Department, said the PWD lacked the specialised expertise needed to develop sports infrastructure.

He said the remaining work should be supervised by a reputed architect with experience in sports facilities, pointing to technical shortcomings in the existing structure.

Sports enthusiasts have also questioned the lack of accountability for the prolonged delay and alleged mismanagement, asking why no responsibility had been fixed despite the considerable expenditure and years lost.