Defunct OTs, faulty scans: BJP targets govt over Nahan hospital

The BJP staged a protest in Nahan on Sunday over alleged deficiencies in healthcare facilities and delays in strengthening the infrastructure at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College and Hospital.

BJP state president and former Nahan MLA Rajiv Bindal, who led the protest, accused the Congress government of neglecting healthcare services in the region. He alleged that patients were being referred to Shimla and Chandigarh for treatment due to inadequate facilities at the medical college.

Raising concerns over the hospital’s functioning, Bindal claimed that essential diagnostic services, including ultrasound and CT scan facilities in the radiology department, were affected. He also alleged that two of the five operation theatres were non-functional, causing inconvenience to patients.

Highlighting the poor condition of the existing hospital building, he raised concerns over water leaking from ceilings, falling ceiling panels and poorly maintained toilets.

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Bindal said Rs 260 crore had been earmarked for the construction of the new medical college building, but the project had made little progress over the past four years. He claimed that the completed building would have provided 500 beds, eight major operation theatres and improved emergency care facilities.

He also questioned the delay in the construction of the nursing college and the Mother and Child Hospital. According to him, Rs 70 crore had been allocated for the nursing college and Rs 20 crore for the Mother and Child Hospital, but neither project had materialised. He further questioned reports suggesting that the proposed Mother and Child Hospital could be shifted to a site 6-7 km from Nahan, instead of the land identified earlier.

The BJP state president said the Centre had also sanctioned Rs 42 crore for 32 postgraduate seats at the medical college and another Rs 8 crore for machinery and other facilities. He demanded that the sanctioned funds be utilised properly to strengthen healthcare services.

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He further alleged that patients were being forced to turn to private institutions for diagnostic tests and medicines, adding to their financial burden.

The BJP demanded that the state government and the local MLA address the shortcomings at the hospital and expedite the pending construction projects. Bindal said the party would continue to raise issues concerning patients until the necessary improvements were made.