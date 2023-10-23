Defunct streetlights pose danger to commuters

Streetlights in many areas of the city have been non-functional for a long time. With the authorities turning a blind eye to the issue, the commuters have been getting inconvaenienced on a daily basis. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure the repair of the defunct streetlights at the earliest. —Teesha Thakur, Shimla
Construction debris dumped along roads render driving risky
people engaged in constructing buildings in Dharamsala city dump construction material and debris along roadsides. The sand and gravel spread on the roads, making it really unsafe for people to drive on these roads. The authorities concerned should penalise people who dump construction material on the roadsides. —Rajiv, Dharamsala
Trenches dug along Dharamsala roads add to commuters’ woes
Telecom companies and the authorities of the Smart City project are digging trenches at several roads in city. No signs to provide information about the dug up roads have been put up at many places, putting the lives of the commuters in danger. The authorities should use reflectors at these points to prevent accidents. —Kamal Chaudhary, Dharamsala
