Defunct streetlights trouble residents

It becomes difficult for residents to walk home from work during late evening hours as the streetlights in many areas of the city have been lying defunct for a long time now. The motorists cannot spot stray animals on the roads, which poses a risk to the lives of the commuters as well as animals.

Akshar Sharma, Shimla

Wire roll lying on the roadside

Alarge wire roll has been dumped on the roadside on the Chotta Shimla-Kasumpti road for a long time. As a result, rainwater and debris often get stuck at the site. It is surprising to see that the authorities concerned have paid no heed to it till now. The authorities should get the wire roll removed at the earliest.

Ruchika Negi, Shimla

Many areas facing water scarcity

many areas in the city are facing water scarcity. There are several others where water is not supplied regularly. Now that the monsoon season is over, the firm responsible for providing water supply in the city should ensure that the residents get an uninterrupted supply of water.

Ramesh Gupta, Shimla

