Palampur: Dehra cricketer earns international berth

Anirudh Sharma, a budding cricketer from Naleti village in Dehra tehsil of Kangra district, has brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh with his selection for the inaugural International Test Twenty Championship, to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from November 14 to 29.

Anirudh earned the call-up after an impressive showing in the National Under-17 Cricket Championship, where he represented Delhi and played a key role in the team’s gold medal-winning campaign. Delhi clinched the title by beating Rajasthan by 41 runs in the final played in Maharashtra on November 1. Teams from 24 states took part in the tournament. Anirudh contributed to the win as a batter and wicketkeeper.

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At the international championship, he will have the dual responsibility of opening the batting and keeping wickets. The inaugural tournament will bring together 160 young cricketers, 80 boys and 80 girls, from different countries and regions, who will also get an opportunity to receive guidance from renowned international cricket personalities. Anirudh’s selection has made his family, native village and the entire Kangra district proud.