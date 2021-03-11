Dehra man booked for subsidy fraud

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 29

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked Om Prakash, a resident of Lag Bandla village in Dehra subdivision, for fraudulently claiming subsidy for making silk thread.

Kangra SP, Vigilance, Balbir Thakur said the case has been registered on the complaint of Arvind Mehta, Silk Officer, posted at Dehra. It has been alleged in the complaint that Om Prakash had proposed to set up a silk thread unit at his village. He claimed to have set up the unit and claimed a subsidy of Rs 4.40 lakh from the Department of Industries for producing silk thread. The subsidy was given for 2018-2020.

However, the department found that the accused had not produced any silk thread and had fraudulently claimed subsidy. A case has been registerd against the accused.