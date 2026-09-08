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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dehra MLA distributes Rs 49 lakh relief to 194 beneficiaries in Nadaun

Dehra MLA distributes Rs 49 lakh relief to 194 beneficiaries in Nadaun

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur distributes relief to villagers in Nadaun.
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Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur distributed Rs 49 lakh as relief among 194 beneficiaries at Sera village in the Nadaun Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district on Monday. She said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had started several development and welfare schemes for the uplift of weaker sections of society. She added that the schemes, including the Chief Minister Sukh Ashray Yojana for orphaned children, Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana for the education of children of destitute women, Indira Gandhi Pyari Behen Yojana, Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana and others, had benefited lakhs of people in the state.

Kamlesh said that other eligible women would also soon start receiving Rs 1,500 every month. She added that the Chief Minister had restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state, providing huge financial benefits to employees and pensioners, who were receiving nominal pensions under the National Pension System (NPS).

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She said that the Chief Minister had approved developmental projects worth billions of rupees for the Nadaun constituency and the work on these projects was being completed on a war footing. The projects included Rs 1,000 crore for a medical college, nursing college, dental college, Allied Health Services College and a Cancer Care Institute at Jol Sappar. Additionally, an indoor stadium at Nadaun at a cost of about Rs 115 crore, an HPTDC hotel at a cost of Rs 45 crore and many other major projects were under implementation in the constituency.

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Congress block president Capt Prithvi Chand, Tehsildar Nidhi Saklani and officials of various departments were also present on the occasion.

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