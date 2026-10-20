DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dehra police flag risks to elderly with memory issues

Dehra police flag risks to elderly with memory issues

article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aged citizens must carry phones or GPS-enabled devices.
Advertisement

The Dehra police has reported four cases of missing persons during September and October and appealed to families to take special care of their elderly members and those with memory-related problems. FIRs in all cases involving missing elderly and middle-aged persons have been registered at local police stations in Dehra.

According to the police, Ranjana Kumari (80), a resident of Naushahra, went missing from her home. Ramesh Chand Sharma (70), a resident of Bugdian village, was reported to have drowned in the Beas at Chamukha. Shashi Kapoor (40), a resident of Ghiyori village, went missing from Dhaliyara Bazaar, while Surinder Kumar (45), a resident of Haled, was reported to have gone missing from Sansarpur Terrace.

Advertisement

Dehra SP Sandeep Dhawal said that Surinder Kumar had been traced and Ramesh Chand Sharma’s body had been recovered from the Beas. Search operations were continuing for Ranjana Kumari and Shashi Kapoor with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a dog squad.

Advertisement

He said that some of the missing persons reportedly had memory-related problems and were not carrying mobile phones, which made tracing them difficult.

The police have urged families to remain vigilant about elderly members and persons with memory deficiencies. Caregivers have been advised to consider providing such persons with mobile phones or GPS-enabled devices to help locate them in an emergency.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts