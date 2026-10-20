Dehra police flag risks to elderly with memory issues

The Dehra police has reported four cases of missing persons during September and October and appealed to families to take special care of their elderly members and those with memory-related problems. FIRs in all cases involving missing elderly and middle-aged persons have been registered at local police stations in Dehra.

According to the police, Ranjana Kumari (80), a resident of Naushahra, went missing from her home. Ramesh Chand Sharma (70), a resident of Bugdian village, was reported to have drowned in the Beas at Chamukha. Shashi Kapoor (40), a resident of Ghiyori village, went missing from Dhaliyara Bazaar, while Surinder Kumar (45), a resident of Haled, was reported to have gone missing from Sansarpur Terrace.

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Dehra SP Sandeep Dhawal said that Surinder Kumar had been traced and Ramesh Chand Sharma’s body had been recovered from the Beas. Search operations were continuing for Ranjana Kumari and Shashi Kapoor with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a dog squad.

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He said that some of the missing persons reportedly had memory-related problems and were not carrying mobile phones, which made tracing them difficult.

The police have urged families to remain vigilant about elderly members and persons with memory deficiencies. Caregivers have been advised to consider providing such persons with mobile phones or GPS-enabled devices to help locate them in an emergency.