Dehra SDM to hold camp at Haripur every Wednesday

In a move aimed at bringing governance closer to the people, the Dehra SDM will hold a weekly camp office at the PWD Rest House in Haripur every Wednesday at 11 am. The initiative will offer relief to residents of remote villages, who often travel 20 to 35 km to Dehra for official work.

The initiative is expected to facilitate direct interaction between residents and the administration, enabling quicker redressal of grievances and easier access to departmental services at Haripur, a historic town that was the capital of the erstwhile Guler state.

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Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur has asked all departments in the Dehra subdivision to ensure the presence of their heads at the camp office on the designated day. The Block Development Officer (BDO), Dehra, has also been asked to remain available at Haripur twice a week.

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The arrangement has generated optimism among residents, who believe it could help restore Haripur’s administrative significance, which has diminished over several decades. The region has a large population, including many people affected by the construction of the Pong Dam in the early 1970s, who have long faced difficulties in accessing administrative services.

The camp office is likely to provide information on government welfare schemes, eligibility criteria and application procedures. Officials will register public complaints and applications and ensure their time-bound disposal, reducing the need for repeated visits to departmental offices.

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The initiative has been welcomed by residents of the surrounding panchayats. Vijay Shakti, newly elected pradhan of Nandpur panchayat, said the move would make life easier for people in remote areas, who have struggled to reach government offices because of poor connectivity.

Residents of remote Dhar Dhangad, Nandpur and Ludret along the Pong Lake see the weekly camp as an opportunity to strengthen public-administration links and ensure that people living far from the subdivision headquarters receive timely attention to their everyday concerns.