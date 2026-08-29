Dehra to get Himachal’s first ozone-based drinking water project

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that Himachal Pradesh’s first ozone-based drinking water treatment project would be established in Dehra in Kangra district at a cost of Rs 46 crore to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water to residents.

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Addressing a public gathering at Baddal Thor in the Dehra Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said similar ozone-based water treatment projects would subsequently be established across the state. He said consumption of contaminated water could lead to several diseases, making it imperative for the government to ensure access to safe drinking water.

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Sukhu also announced the opening of a veterinary hospital at Baddal Thor to strengthen veterinary healthcare facilities in the area.

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He said the state government had initiated the process of extending benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana, with surveys currently being conducted in panchayats. The government, he said, was committed to ensuring that people at the last rung of society received their rightful share of the state’s resources.

The Chief Minister said several initiatives had been undertaken since the Congress government assumed office to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, and the positive results of these efforts were now becoming visible.

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Highlighting measures for forest conservation, Sukhu said the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana had been launched to involve youth and women’s mandals in plantation and forest protection activities. Under the scheme, self-help groups are provided financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh, along with incentives linked to the survival of plantations.

On education, he said the state government was taking several steps to improve the quality of schooling. CBSE schools had been opened in the state and more such schools would be established in the coming period to provide students with better educational opportunities.

The Chief Minister assured residents that there would be no shortage of funds for development works in Dehra and said adequate funds were being allocated for various projects across the constituency.

Earlier, Sukhu received a warm welcome from local residents upon his arrival at the Baddal Thor helipad. Local MLA Kamlesh Thakur and other Congress representatives honoured the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Laxmi Narayan Temple at Chanour and offered prayers for peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh.