DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dehri college champions inclusive edu at webinar

Dehri college champions inclusive edu at webinar

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 08:16 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a commendable initiative to promote inclusive education, the Divyang Welfare Committee of Government College, Dehri (Fatehpur Assembly Constituency, Kangra), hosted an online webinar on “Inclusive teaching for learners with disabilities” yesterday. The session brought together 72 participants — including faculty members, researchers and students — from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Rajasthan, reflecting the growing nationwide interest in inclusive learning practices.

Advertisement

The webinar opened with a warm welcome from Dr Kamakshi Lumba, followed by Programme Coordinator Dr Neha Mishra, who outlined the goals and relevance of the event. The highlight of the session was an engaging and insightful presentation by Dr Subhash Chander, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, University of Delhi.

Advertisement

Dr Chander shared a comprehensive roadmap for inclusive education, emphasising the importance of Universal Design for Learning, the integration of assistive technologies, and the potential of AI tools to enhance accessibility. He illustrated how inclusive strategies can transform the learning environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts