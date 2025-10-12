Dehri college champions inclusive edu at webinar

In a commendable initiative to promote inclusive education, the Divyang Welfare Committee of Government College, Dehri (Fatehpur Assembly Constituency, Kangra), hosted an online webinar on “Inclusive teaching for learners with disabilities” yesterday. The session brought together 72 participants — including faculty members, researchers and students — from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Rajasthan, reflecting the growing nationwide interest in inclusive learning practices.

Advertisement

The webinar opened with a warm welcome from Dr Kamakshi Lumba, followed by Programme Coordinator Dr Neha Mishra, who outlined the goals and relevance of the event. The highlight of the session was an engaging and insightful presentation by Dr Subhash Chander, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, University of Delhi.

Advertisement

Dr Chander shared a comprehensive roadmap for inclusive education, emphasising the importance of Universal Design for Learning, the integration of assistive technologies, and the potential of AI tools to enhance accessibility. He illustrated how inclusive strategies can transform the learning environment.