DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dehri college claims double honours at water sports championship

Dehri college claims double honours at water sports championship

article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Fatehpur, Updated At : 02:16 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners of the two-day inter-college Kayaking and Canoeing Championship in a jubilant mood.
Advertisement

Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri, in the Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district, clinched the overall trophies in both the men’s and women’s categories at the Inter-College Kayaking and Canoeing Championship. The championship was organised at the Regional Water Sports Centre, Pong Dam reservoir, on October 14 and 15.

As many as 85 players, including 50 men and 35 women, representing 13 colleges, participated in the two-day championship. The competition featured 12 individual and team events across both categories, with 12 teams competing in the men’s section and nine in the women’s section.

Advertisement

Wazir Ram Singh Government College dominated the competition, securing the top position in both the men’s and women’s categories. Government College, Ghumarwin, finished second, while Government College, Dharamsala, secured the third place in the men’s category. In the women’s category, Government College, Rey, finished second, while Government College, Ghumarwin, secured the third spot.

Advertisement

Fatehpur MLA and vice-chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania presided over the closing ceremony. Congratulating the winners, he said discipline, dedication and regular practice were essential for success in sports. He added that the championship had provided a platform for players from different colleges to showcase their skills and compete in water sports while promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition among the youth.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts