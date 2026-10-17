Dehri college claims double honours at water sports championship

Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri, in the Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district, clinched the overall trophies in both the men’s and women’s categories at the Inter-College Kayaking and Canoeing Championship. The championship was organised at the Regional Water Sports Centre, Pong Dam reservoir, on October 14 and 15.

As many as 85 players, including 50 men and 35 women, representing 13 colleges, participated in the two-day championship. The competition featured 12 individual and team events across both categories, with 12 teams competing in the men’s section and nine in the women’s section.

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Wazir Ram Singh Government College dominated the competition, securing the top position in both the men’s and women’s categories. Government College, Ghumarwin, finished second, while Government College, Dharamsala, secured the third place in the men’s category. In the women’s category, Government College, Rey, finished second, while Government College, Ghumarwin, secured the third spot.

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Fatehpur MLA and vice-chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania presided over the closing ceremony. Congratulating the winners, he said discipline, dedication and regular practice were essential for success in sports. He added that the championship had provided a platform for players from different colleges to showcase their skills and compete in water sports while promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition among the youth.