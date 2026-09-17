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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dehri govt college organises two-day Hindi Diwas programme

Dehri govt college organises two-day Hindi Diwas programme

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The winners of the competitions organised during the Hindi Diwas programme.
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The Hindi Department of Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri, in the neighbouring Fatehpur subdivision, organised a two-day programme to mark Hindi Diwas. The programme, which concluded on Tuesday, featured elocution, formal letter-writing and report-writing competitions aimed at enhancing students’ interest in Hindi, communication skills, creativity and writing abilities.

On the first day, an elocution competition was organised on the topic, “Social Media: Opportunity or Challenge for Hindi”. Tamanna Chaudhary bagged the first position, while Bala Sharma and Shubham Sharma secured the second and third positions, respectively. The competition was judged by acting principal Dr Manjeet Singh, Assistant Professor Sonika, and Assistant Professor Vipin Kumar.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Manjeet Singh stressed the importance of all languages and said digital platforms could help expand the reach and use of Hindi. Dr Neha Mishra, who conducted the programme, spoke about the changing role of Hindi, from its official status to its growing presence on social media and other digital platforms.

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On the concluding day, formal letter-writing and report-writing competitions were held, with 29 students participating in each. In formal letter writing, Palak stood first, followed by Simran and Himani Sharma. In report writing, Saloni secured the first position, Palak stood second, and Gunjan bagged the third position.

Executive Principal Dr Deepshikha felicitated the winners and encouraged the students to continue honing their linguistic and creative skills. She said such co-curricular activities helped students develop confidence and effective skills. Faculty members and students of the Hindi Department actively participated in the successful conduct of the programme.

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