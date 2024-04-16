Deity Kala Kameshwar gets gold chariot worth Rs 4 crore

Dipender Manta
Mandi, April 15
Deity Kala Kameshwar, the presiding deity of Khelkothi of the Seraj area of Mandi district, was installed in a gold chariot yesterday.
Devotees, who were attending the event, were mesmerised by the symphony displayed with instruments by musical maestros of the area. Joy and unwavering faith in their favourite deity was visible among all, as they danced to rejoice the moment.
Nok Singh Thakur, pradhan of Deity Kala Kameshwar Committee said the followers of the deity had donated wholeheartedly to build the gold chariot. The chariot was prepared at a cost of nearly Rs 4 crore.
“A large number of devotees ensured their presence at the consecration ceremony. At the ceremony, gurs (orators) of the deities of the Seraj area were also invited and a community feast was organised for all the people who came to attend the event,” he added.
