Deity’s storehouse destroyed in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 1

A fire broke out in the storehouse of deity Jamadagni Rishi at Shiyah village, 30 km from here, late Monday night. On being informed, firefighters from Kullu reached the village and extinguished the blaze after a lot of effort.

They put a portable pump on the water storage tank built in the village to put out the fire before it could spread to nearby wooden houses. However, the three-and-a-half storey storehouse, built in the Kath-Kuni style, was completely destroyed. The loss of property has been estimated to be around Rs 80 lakh. There was no casualty in the incident.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said that a team of revenue officials was assessing the loss caused in the fire incident. He added that the cause of fire was yet not known and investigation was underway. A police team also reached the village and started investigation.