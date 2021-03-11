Deity’s storehouse destroyed in Kullu

Kullu, June 1
A fire broke out in the storehouse of deity Jamadagni Rishi at Shiyah village, 30 km from here, late Monday night. On being informed, firefighters from Kullu reached the village and extinguished the blaze after a lot of effort.
They put a portable pump on the water storage tank built in the village to put out the fire before it could spread to nearby wooden houses. However, the three-and-a-half storey storehouse, built in the Kath-Kuni style, was completely destroyed. The loss of property has been estimated to be around Rs 80 lakh. There was no casualty in the incident.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said that a team of revenue officials was assessing the loss caused in the fire incident. He added that the cause of fire was yet not known and investigation was underway. A police team also reached the village and started investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...