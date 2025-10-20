DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Delay in 8th Pay Panel sparks concerns

Delay in 8th Pay Panel sparks concerns

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 03:46 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Picture for representational purpose. File
The United Front of Ex-Servicemen (JCOs & OR), Himachal Pradesh, has voiced concern over the delay in constituting the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which is slated to take effect from January 1, 2026. Although the Union Cabinet approved the commission in January 2025, the appointment of its Chairman and Members, as well as the finalisation of its Terms of Reference, remains pending.

In a statement issued by Capt Jagdish Verma (retd), Chairman of the United Front, the organisation highlighted growing anxiety among nearly 1.15 crore stakeholders, including over 50 lakh Central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, among them about 1.4 lakh defence retirees from Himachal Pradesh.

Capt Verma warned that the delay could cause financial uncertainty, especially for elderly pensioners and urged the government to expedite the process. He noted that earlier pay commissions were established at least two years before their implementation to allow sufficient time for consultations and report preparation. For instance, the 7th CPC was formed in 2014 and came into effect in January 2016.

Calling the delay “unfair” to those who have served the nation and depend on timely pay and pension revisions, the ex-servicemen’s body said it had already submitted appeals to the President and the Defence Minister. However, with no response yet, a formal reminder has now been sent.

