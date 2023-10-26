Delay in electing Mayor, Dy Mayor stalls Solan MC works

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 25

The delay in holding elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Solan Municipal Corporation has stalled various development works.

The two posts have been lying vacant since October 15. Though the elections should have been held prior to the completion of their terms, infighting among the Congress councillors has delayed the elections.

A Municipal Corporation Commissioner has a power to spend up to Rs 10 lakh without the approval of the House. Development works requiring higher expenditure have to be passed in the general house. No House can be held without the presence of the duo and various development works have been put on hold.

The Solan MC has suffered a loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the recent rains and a sum of Rs 58 lakh was extended by the Deputy Commissioner for 17 wards. With no Mayor or Deputy Mayor in office, work to restore internal roads, paths, retaining walls, etc., has been stuck in the lack of adequate funds. The councillors have dubbed this sum as meagre given the large-scale damage.

The civic body faces dearth of funds for development works and is dependent on the state government for various grants.

Elections should have been announced after the state government recently clarified that the local MLAs did not have the voting rights in the MC. Notably, the Deputy Commissioner had sought a clarification about the same after the MLAs were permitted to vote in the municipal councils.

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said, “The state government has clarified that local MLAs have no voting right in the MC election though they could vote in the municipal council election.”

