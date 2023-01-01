Delay in land relief hits P'kot-Mandi NH widening

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, December 31

The delay in releasing compensation to as many as 430 building owners whose houses and shops are being acquired by the NHAI in the first phase of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway widening project has hampered the ongoing physical land acquisition for the project.

The NHAI has marked 750 buildings in the first phase from Kandwal to Bherkhud in Nurpur subdivision. But so far only 320 building owners have been disbursed Rs 62.71 crore as compensation for their structures. Inquiries reveal that no compensation has been released to any land owner since August this year.

The owners, who have received their building compensation, have started reconstruction of their houses and shops for their smooth rehabilitation. But 430 owners, who had got compensation for the land beneath their buildings, are on the tenterhooks and have been waiting for the compensation of their structures. They are hesitant to initiate construction at new locations.

The state authorities have calculated compensation to the tune of Rs 135 crore for building owners for 735 out of total 750. Whereas compensation of 15 buildings is yet to be calculated. However, the NHAI has disbursed land compensation to most of the four-lane affected people in Nurpur by transferring around Rs 149.45 crore offline in the bank accounts through the NHAI’s designated Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA).

According to official information, CALA has received no funds from the NHAI for disbursement of compensation to the four-lane affected persons in Nurpur after May this year. The building owners who are yet to get their compensation for their structures are on tenterhooks in starting construction of new residential or commercial buildings.

Sudarshan Sharma, senior vice-president of Four-lane Sangarsh Samiti, lamented that the building owners, who had yet to get their compensation, were spending sleepless nights in view of their displacement and future rehabilitation.

Anil Bhardwaj, SDM, Nurpur-cum-CALA, said the offline mode of payment of compensation to the four-lane affected people had been changed since October end following direction of the NHAI. “Now the CALA only conducts calculation of compensation amount and online bank account verification of the four-lane affected person. This detail is submitted to the Project Director, NHAI, Palampur, who would further submit the same to the NHAI’s regional office, Shimla, and final verification is undertaken by the General Manager (Finance), NHAI, Delhi, before releasing compensation amount online directly in the bank accounts of building owners,” he said.