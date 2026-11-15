Delay in municipal elections hits development in Baijnath-Paprola, Bir

The delay in holding elections to urban local bodies in Himachal Pradesh has started taking a toll on development activities in Baijnath-Paprola and Bir, where several civic projects are reportedly awaiting approval.

The elections to the Baijnath-Paprola Nagar Parishad and Bir Nagar Panchayat, proposed for December last year, have not been held even after a lapse of nearly 10 months. As a result, both civic bodies continue to function under administrative control, with development activities in several wards failing to gather the expected momentum.

The Baijnath-Paprola Nagar Parishad has 11 wards, while Bir Nagar Panchayat comprises seven wards. In the absence of elected representatives, residents are finding it difficult to get their local development priorities addressed, while several projects remain pending.

Under the existing rules, administrators can approve development works costing up to Rs 5 lakh. However, projects involving expenditure of several crores can be approved only through resolutions passed in the presence of elected councillors. This has emerged as a major bottleneck in the execution of large development schemes.

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Despite having sufficient funds, both urban local bodies are unable to take up several major projects at the desired pace. In Bir Nagar Panchayat, a number of development announcements made earlier are yet to see the light of day.

The prolonged delay has also triggered resentment among local residents, who feel that the absence of elected representatives has adversely affected civic administration, accountability and development.

Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said there was no fresh update regarding the municipal elections. He, however, maintained that development works in the wards of Bir and Baijnath-Paprola were continuing.

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Meanwhile, the Opposition is likely to raise the issue during the forthcoming winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly at Dharamsala, highlighting the impact of the prolonged delay in municipal elections on local development.

Some former councillors are hopeful that elections may be held in December. However, no official announcement has been made so far in this connection.