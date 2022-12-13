Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 12

Ice-skating is likely to start at the famous Shimla Ice-Skating Club from tomorrow.

The club was hoping to start ice-skating in the first week of December but high temperatures delayed the much-anticipated winter activity by almost a week. “The ice looks quite firm at present and we will do a trial tomorrow morning. We are hopeful of opening the rink for skaters,” said Pankaj Prabhakar, organising secretary of the club, here today.

Unfortunately, skaters will not have the full rink for skating this year as well. Like last year, a portion of the rink is occupied by the construction material of the elevator being constructed from Lakkar Bazaar to the Ridge. “Big machines have been removed from the rink but still a substantial portion is covered with construction material. Skaters will again have around 80 per cent rink,” said Prabhakar.

Last year, the skating session started on December 16 and continued till February 22. “We managed to have 52 sessions last year. We will look to have more sessions this time,” he said. The number of sessions over the years has been reducing due to rising temperatures.

“In the 90s, the rink used to be ready by the last week of November and the number of sessions exceeded 100. Due to the rise in temperatures over the years, we are losing the first 15 days of December,” said Prabhakar. The construction activity around the rink and the felling of trees had also contributed to late firming up of ice, he added.

Prabhakar said that skaters would have to pay the same amount as charged last year to avail the facility. Besides, the club was looking forward to its transformation into an all-weather ice-skating facility. “The detailed project report and other formalities for converting it into an all-weather facility are ready. Once the new government settles, we expect the work on the project will start,” he added.

