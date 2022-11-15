Delayed sheep shearing worries shepherds

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 14

The shepherds migrating from higher reaches to mid hills these days in Kangra district are alleging that they had suffered losses due to delay in shearing.

They are alleging that the wool federation of the state had delayed the shearing operations in view of the Assembly elections. Due to delay in shearing, many shepherds have not been able to move their herds of sheep to lower areas.

Early snow in the mountains and delay in migration may lead to high mortality in young sheep stock, causing losses to farmers.

Akshay Jasorotia, who heads the Gumantu Pashu Association, an association of migratory shepherds in the state, said that the sheep shearing operations had been delayed by about 15 days. The delay was caused as the entire staff of the wool federation remained struck in elections for about a month. Still the officials of the wool federation were not showing any urgency to expedite the wool shearing. Since it has started snowing early in the region the shepherds are likely to suffer losses due to delayed shearing operations, he said.

Paras Ram, a shepherd who is camping at Chhota Bhangal area with the flock of sheep, said that his horses were already struck in Bara Bhangal area due to early snow. “I cannot move my flock of sheep to lower areas due to delayed shearing. I fear that my family might lose the younger flock of sheep in case we are not able to migrate to lower areas soon,” he said.

Trilok Kapoor, Chairman of the Wool Federation of Himachal, when contacted, said that the entire staff of the organization was now in field. At most of the places shearing was taking place on time. In case there was any problems in some areas more labour would be sent for help, he said.

There shepherd associations have been alleging poor facilities for shepherds in the state. They are alleging that there about 8 lakh sheep in the state. However, there were just 16 sheep shearers available with the wool federation who do mechanical shearing.

Jasrotia said that the wool federation manages to provide sheep shearing facilities to just 30 per cent shepherds. Rest do it on their own manually. The wool federation should strengthen its shearing facilities to provide service to all the shepherds in the state. Due to lack of proper shearing, the shepherds are unable to get good price for their produce that can fetch high price in western countries, he said.

Poor facilities alleged