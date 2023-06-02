Delegation seeks investigation into woman's death

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 1

A delegation of women met the Mandi Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police today in connection with the death of 28-year-old woman Tanuja.

The deceased was a native of Malhanu village under the Kot panchayat in Mandi district. She was found dead in her house a few days ago under mysterious circumstances. Her in-laws had claimed that she died by suicide.

The police later arrested the husband and mother-in-law of the deceased under Section 306 of the IPC for abetment to suicide. The family members of the deceased alleged the victim was murdered by her in-laws. Tanuja’s elder sister Saroj Kumari said, “My sister could not die by suicide. She was killed by her in-laws.”

She also criticised the Ratti police for not acting against the accused in time. “We met the DC and the SP today, who assured us of a fair probe,” she added.

SP Soumya Sambasivan said the police were awaiting the forensic report to ascertain if it was a case of murder or suicide.