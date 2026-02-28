DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Delhi cops detained as part of state government's conspiracy, alleges MLA

Delhi cops detained as part of state government’s conspiracy, alleges MLA

Says this is not an administrative lapse but a planned political conspiracy to shield the accused

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 28, 2026 IST
Bikram Thakur, Jaswan-Pragpur MLA
Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Thakur has termed the tension and confrontation between the HP Police and the Delhi Police in Shimla on Wednesday as a direct assault on law and order and constitutional dignity of the state. Bikram, in a press release issued here today, stated that it was not only a jurisdictional dispute between the police of two states but also a politically-patronized crisis that put a question mark on the administrative credibility of the state at the national level.

The MLA said that the Delhi Police had arrived in Shimla to take action in a serious case but under the pressure of the state government, the HP Police detained Delhi Police personnel and registered a case against them on the serious charge of kidnapping. “This is not an administrative lapse but a planned political conspiracy hatched by the state government with an objective to shield the accused and divert attention from the truth,” he alleged. He described the face-off between the police of two states as a dangerous precedent that weakens coordination between the Central and state governments.

The MLA claimed that the case under investigation was linked to India’s image at international forums, making it a highly sensitive issue. “If a government prioritises political interest over impartial law enforcement in such cases, it amounts to an insult to the federal structure and an attack on democratic principles,” he added.

