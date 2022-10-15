Delhi man held for duping 150 state residents

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 14

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of Kangra has arrested Subhash Chander, a resident of Delhi, on the charge of duping about 150 residents of Una, Kangra and Mandi districts on the pretext of opening up service centres in the state. The accused had been on large for the past three years.

The SP, Vigilance, Kangra, Balbir Thakur, while talking to The Tribune, said Subhash Chander had registered a company named Rural Service Development Foundation in Meerut district of UP in 2016-17. The accused offered a scheme in Himachal for opening up service centres in the state on the lines of Lok Mitra Kendras. He collected amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 from about 150 people in the state on the pretext of providing them service centres of his company, and then went missing.